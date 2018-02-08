Measure Gets Firefighter Training In PA Community Colleges

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that creates an incentive for community colleges to establish firefighter training programs within secondary schools. Senate Bill 955 establishes a three-year pilot program to three community colleges – one each in the eastern, central, and western parts of the state. Those colleges would establish partnerships with secondary schools to provide fire fighter training classes for high school students. Supporters of the bill say many fire companies are facing severe shortages of volunteers and studies have found that if students do not join a volunteer fire company by the time they graduate from high school, it’s unlikely they will join the firefighting ranks. Community colleges have been at the forefront in training future firefighters and the bill will ultimately help address the shortage of volunteer firefighters. Senate Bill 955 now goes to the state House for consideration.

