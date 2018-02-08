One Stop Shop For Business In PA

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf launched the new PA Business One-Stop Shop to serve as a sole source to guide entrepreneurs and small businesses through all stages of development, from planning and startup to operation and expansion. It can be found at business.pa.gov and includes resources for planning a business, registration and permitting, hiring employees, receiving funding and technical assistance, and more. It’s intended to take the guesswork out of many business operations and procedures, and serves as an equalizer for any who want to do business here. Before the One-Stop Shop, a small business owner or entrepreneur would be required to seek out information from several different agencies and organizations throughout the planning, startup, and operation processes. The PA Business One-Stop Shop consolidates all of this information into one website, and any questions can be directed to a single phone number that provides one-on-one customer service by phone as well.

