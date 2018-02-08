Suspect Sought In Lancaster’s Central Market Theft

LANCASTER – A hand-drawn sketch has helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from Lancaster’s Central Market. A male suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside the market. A witness provided a black-and-white drawing to officers, and police say while the drawing was cartoonish, it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect. Police are now searching 44-year-old Hung Nguyen on two counts of theft. Officers checked the last known address for Nguyen, but he was not located. Anyone with information on his current location is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.

