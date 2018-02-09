Bill Stops Abortion Of Down Syndrome Babies

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers have now introduced legislation prohibiting the abortion of a child due solely to a diagnosis of possible Down syndrome. House Bill 2050 was sponsored by Allegheny County Rep. Mike Turzai and Blair County Rep. Judy Ward. Down syndrome is a congenital, chromosome abnormality causing developmental delays and physical limitations. Advances in support for families impacted by the condition have dramatically improved the life span and educational and work opportunities for those with Down syndrome. At the turn of the 20th century, a Down syndrome baby was not expected to live past their 10th birthday. Today, the life expectancy for a Down syndrome individual is age 60 and beyond. Studies show that as many as nine out of 10 children diagnosed in utero with Down syndrome are aborted in the United States. House Bill 2050 has received broad bipartisan support of over 70 cosponsors. Four other states have passed similar legislation into law.

Related