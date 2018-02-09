Budget Has Trump Pushing For More Republicans In Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – Early this morning the U.S. House passed a bipartisan budget plan, ending an hours-long government shutdown, and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker voted against the measure saying that although there were some things in it he supports, the overall cost was too much. A number of other lawmakers, including area Congressman Scott Perry, voted against the measure, repelled by its spiraling spending levels. President Trump has signed it today calling the spending plan a big victory for our military, but much waste in order to get Democrat votes. Trump says, “Without more Republicans in Congress, we were forced to increase spending on things we do not like or want.”

