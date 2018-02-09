Caller-ID Spoofing Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation criminalizing caller–ID spoofing. House Bill 979 targets the fraudulent use of technology that allows a caller to make it appear as though a call is coming from an entity other than the actual caller. Scammers use the technology to get financial and other sensitive information from consumers. The measure, which amends the state Crimes Code, would make it a misdemeanor to cause false caller-ID information to be displayed on a recipient’s telephone with the intent to harass or defraud. The penalty for a first offense is a $2,500 fine and/or up to one year in prison. For subsequent offenses, the penalty increases to a $5,000 fine and/or up to two years in jail. The bill now makes its way to the state Senate.

