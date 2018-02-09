PA’s New Congressional Map Deadline Arrives

HARRISBURG (AP) – Lawmakers in Pennsylvania have reached a court-imposed deadline to redraw the state’s congressional district map that was thrown out on grounds it unfairly helped Republicans. The state Supreme Court imposed a deadline today for the GOP-controlled Legislature to submit a proposed replacement to Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf will have until next Thursday to tell the justices if he supports it. If Wolf is on board, the new map will be enacted. If not, the court will develop its own map. The court’s Democrat majority says the 2011 map put Republican partisan advantage above traditional redistricting criteria, violating the state constitution’s guarantee of free and equal elections. Democrats hope a new map will help them flip enough seats in Congress to retake the majority.

