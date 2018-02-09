Penn State Trainer Who Testified In Frat Death Case Quits

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG(AP) – A Penn State football team trainer who was in a fraternity house a year ago when a pledge suffered fatal injuries during a night of hazing and drinking is quitting. Penn State said today that Tim Bream is resigning at month’s end. Bream didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. The school won’t say whether his departure is related to the prosecution of Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers in connection with the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Bream was the fraternity’s live-in adviser.

