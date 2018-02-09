Reigniting The Spark In Your Marriage For Valentines Day

LANCASTER – Over time, many marriages lose that romantic spark that was at the beginning of the relationship. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight has a Valentines Day focus with Dr. Bruce McCracken of House on the Rock Family Ministries discussing ways to “fan the flames” in your marriage and ways to help those that are broken. Get the spark back in your marriage this Valentines Day by tuning in to Dr. Bruce McCracken on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

Related