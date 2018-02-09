WDAC Podcasts

SPOTLIGHT: FEBRUARY 10, 2018 February 9, 2018 Dr. Bruce McCracken Talks About "Fanning The Flames" And Building Strong Marriages. House on the Rock Family Ministries 222 South... Read More

MINISTRY FOCUS 2-10-18 February 8, 2018 NEW HOPE COMMUNITY LIFE MINISTRY NEIL UNIACKE - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 717-786-2802 GOOGLE - NEW HOPE COUNSELING OR NEW HOPE QUARRYVILLE... Read More