Sunoco Says Deal Will Avoid Pipeline Litigation

HARRISBURG (AP) – Sunoco has agreed to a fine and will make other changes under a deal with the PA Department of Environmental Protection to avoid litigation and resume construction of a major pipeline project. The company released a statement saying it strongly disagrees that its conduct has been willful or egregious. Sunoco will pay over $12 million as part of the agreement that allows work to continue on the $2.5 billion Mariner East 2 project. Work was halted since Jan. 3 because of problems that included spills and leaks of drilling fluid and improper construction methods. The pipeline will move natural gas liquid products from Marcellus Shale drilling fields in western Pennsylvania to a terminal in Philadelphia.

