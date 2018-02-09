York County Inmate Says He Stabbed To Death Teen Brother

YORK (AP) – A York County inmate admitted he killed his brother when they were teens two decades ago, pleading guilty to third-degree murder so that he could be released from prison in about a year. Zachary Witman told a York County judge on Thursday that he stabbed to death his 13-year-old brother Gregory in the laundry room of their family home in New Freedom in 1998. The 34-year-old inmate was a 15-year-old honor student when he stabbed his brother. He previously denied committing the crime. A jury convicted him in 2003 of first-degree murder, resulting in an automatic life sentence. He now says he snapped because his brother was angry at him for hanging up on his brother’s girlfriend.

