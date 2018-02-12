Arrest In Fatal Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Authorities arrested one of two suspects in connection with a Feb. 10th shooting at O’Halloran’s bar in Lancaster. Two men were shot. One victim, 29-year-old Marcus McCain of Lancaster died of his injuries. The other unidentified victim is recuperating. Police later identified 34-year-old Alexander Cruz of Lancaster as a suspect in the shooting. Officers arrested Cruz in Ephrata Township on Sunday. He faces homicide and other charges. Police are seeking a second person of interest in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.

Related