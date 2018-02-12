Democrats See Partisanship In New GOP PA Congressional Map

HARRISBURG (AP) – A map of Pennsylvania congressional districts drawn up by GOP legislative leaders is now in the hands of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, who’ll determine if he supports using it to replace the map thrown out last month. The proposed map splits far fewer municipalities and keeps nearly 70% of state residents in their old districts. The plan is in response to an order by the state Supreme Court that gave the General Assembly three weeks to provide Wolf with a replacement. Wolf will review the proposed map and has until Thursday to let the high court know if he supports it. If not, the court says it will develop its own. Democrats who challenged the map are calling the proposed replacement drafted by GOP leaders a “ partisan gerrymander.” The plaintiffs who won the 5-to-2 state Supreme Court decision said the Republican leaders’ proposal divides populous southeastern counties for partisan gain.

Related