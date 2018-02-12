Missing Lancaster County Man Sought

LITITZ – Authorities are searching for a missing Lancaster County man. 85-year-old Walter Kunz, Jr. of Lititz, who answers to the name George, was last seen Thursday at his home on Peach Drive. He’s a white male, 5’9″, with brown eyes, white hair, and about 160 lbs. He is hard of hearing and suffers from poor eyesight. He frequently uses public transportation and is known to visit Lancaster City and Philadelphia. It’s believed that he left his residence on foot wearing a navy blue winter hat with flaps, red LL Bean fleece lined jacket, plaid button up shirt, khaki pants, and black rimmed glasses. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lititz Borough Police at 717-664-1180 or call 9-1-1.

Related