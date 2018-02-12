PA Parties Endorse Governor & U.S. Senate Candidates

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is endorsing candidates closely identified with President Donald Trump in contested primaries to challenge Democrats Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who received endorsement from the state’s Democratic Party. GOP endorsements of gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner and U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta at the Republican State Committee’s winter meeting come a month before the deadline for the May 15 primary election. Barletta is a fourth-term congressman, while Wagner is a York County state senator and waste-hauling company founder. PA House Speaker Mike Turzai announced suspension of his gubernatorial campaign.

