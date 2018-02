DOVER, DE (AP) – Nearly 1,000 cases of influenza have been confirmed in Delaware in a single week, the most the state has ever recorded. On a conference call with reporters Monday, officials said 995 lab-confirmed flu cases were recorded during the week ending Feb. 3. The previous high of 671 came during the 2009-2010 flu season. Six flu deaths were reported during the week, bringing Delaware’s total this season to 10.

