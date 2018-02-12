Retirement Savings Account For PA Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation intended to help Pennsylvanians to be financially prepared for retirement is being drafted at the state Capitol by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers. The measure will provide for a private retirement and security savings plan. Lehigh County Sen. Pat Browne says the proposal is necessary because 2.1 million Pennsylvanians do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan. Allegheny County Rep. Joe Markosek unveiled a new website, MyRetirementPA.com, Markosek added that if the state does not succeed in helping many more Pennsylvanians save for their own retirements today, Pennsylvania taxpayers will pay the tab for their care in retirement tomorrow.

Related