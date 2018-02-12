Two Area Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Approved

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health approved medical marijuana dispensaries in Lancaster and Chester Counties to begin operations, bringing the statewide total to eight. Cure Pennsylvania in Lancaster and Cure Pennsylvania in Phoenixville have passed all Department of Health inspections and can begin operations. Patients will be able to purchase medical marijuana at these locations once it is available. More than 16,600 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program, with more than 3,800 certified by a physician.

Related