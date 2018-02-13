PA Attorney General Says Watch Out For IRS Scams

HARRISBURG – As tax season is underway, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning consumers about fraudulent calls and scams from criminals impersonating IRS agents and telling recipients they need to send money right away or risk arrest. He says the IRS does not use threatening or aggressive calls, nor do they initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text or social media, especially contact seeking personal financial information. Don’t trust the number you see on your caller ID, even if it appears to be coming from the IRS. Scam artists increasingly use technology for spoofing to trick caller ID into thinking the call is originating from a certain phone number. Never give out personal information over the phone, even if the caller claims to be from the IRS or your bank. Shapiro also warned consumers to be wary of pursuing tax refund anticipation checks. The offers may seem like quick, easy money, but companies offering them charge high interest rates and exorbitant fees off the full refund the taxpayer earned.

