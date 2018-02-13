PA Democrats Prepare To Take Turn Drawing Congressional Map

HARRISBURG (AP) – Top Democrat state lawmakers say they want to work with Gov. Tom Wolf in presenting a consensus Democratic plan of congressional districts to Supreme Court justices who are poised to impose new boundaries. Sen. Jay Costa and Rep. Frank Dermody hope to meet with Wolf, as early as today. A redrawn map of Pennsylvania districts could boost Democrats in their quest to take control of the U.S. House. The Democrat-majority state Supreme Court threw out PA’s GOP-drawn congressional map because of partisan gerrymandering. Justices have promised to produce a new map by Feb. 19 and could consider proposals by Wolf, lawmakers, and other parties to the gerrymandering case. Costa and Dermody have urged Wolf to reject a Republican map submitted to him on Friday.

Related