Governor Rejects Redrawn PA GOP Congressional Map

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has told the PA Supreme Court that he will not accept the proposed map Republican legislative leaders submitted because it, too, is a partisan gerrymander that does not comply with the court’s order or the state’s Constitution. The Democrat governor said, “The analysis by my team shows that, like the 2011 map, the map submitted to my office by Republican leaders is still a gerrymander. Their map clearly seeks to benefit one political party, which is the essence of why the court found the current map to be unconstitutional.” The move comes six days before the Democrat-majority state Supreme Court says it’ll impose new boundaries for Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional districts. Wolf has not released a proposed map, and justices could consider proposals from lawmakers and other parties to the gerrymandering case. The court threw out Pennsylvania’s GOP-drawn congressional map last month, saying it violated the state constitution. A redrawn map of Pennsylvania districts could boost Democrats nationally in their quest to take control of the U.S. House.

