Resolution Protects Gun Rights For Medical Marijuana Users

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate adopted a resolution intended to protect the constitutional rights of medical marijuana users. Senate Resolution 253 calls on Congress to amend the Gun Control Act of 1968, which was amended in 1993, to include controlled substances. Speaking on the state Senate floor, Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer talked about the predicament faced by gun holders who intend to use medical cannabis. He also pointed out that alcoholics and those involuntarily committed to treatment facilities for mental issues have no restrictions placed on their Second Amendment rights.

