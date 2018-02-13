Suspect Sought In Robbery At York Market

YORK – Police are seeking information on a robbery that occurred Sunday shortly before 3 p.m. at Lee’s Market at 564 N. Pershing Avenue in York. Three suspects entered the store and one suspect wearing red brandished a firearm. He demanded money and shot one time at the store owner which missed. Nothing was taken during the robbery attempt and the suspects all fled on foot. Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect with the weapon. He has a distinct tattoo on his right hand. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact York City Police at 846-1234 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

