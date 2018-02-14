First Time Audits Of Delaware, Susquehanna River Basin Commissions

HARRISBURG – An examination of the inner workings of the Susquehanna and Delaware River Basin Commissions was the topic of discussion at a press conference held in Harrisburg as state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale plans to audit both groups. Adams County Rep. Dan Moul and York County Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill lauded the first-time audit of these commissions which are have been operating for years without any oversight or accountability. The audits will review the cost of salaries, benefits, and other compensation provided to the officers and employees of the commission. It will also examine the cost of expense reimbursements provided to the officers and employees of the commission and other fixed and variable costs. The audit will also look at potential for improved efficiencies and overall cost reductions. The audits will cover July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017 and are expected to be completed this summer.

