YORK (AP) – The mayor of York lashed out against the city’s first homicide of the year in a Facebook rant. Authorities say 32-year-old Matthew Bell was shot and killed inside his home in the 200 block of S. Penn Street around 8 p.m. Monday. An unidentified 17-year-old male was also hit and injured in the shooting. Mayor Michael Helfrich said on Facebook Live that Bell was struck from behind while holding a 1-year-old baby. Police have not identified any suspects. An investigation is ongoing.

