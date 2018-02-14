New Law Works To Make Lobbying More Transparent

HARRISBURG – Today, legislation drafted by Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster Co. and former House member and now Judge Brandon Neuman of Washington to make lobbying in the Commonwealth more transparent became law. It received strong bipartisan support from the General Assembly. The law increases fines and penalties for violations of the Lobbying Disclosure Act. It increases the maximum penalty imposed by the Ethics Commission from the previous fine of $2,000 to $4,000. The law also increases the maximum administrative penalty that may be imposed for negligent failure to report under current law from $50 per day, to $50 for the first 10 days, $100 for each late day after the first 10 late days and $200 for each late day after the initial 20-day period. Additionally, the law improves the current electronic filing system for lobbyists. It requires all filings to be posted on the Department of State’s publicly accessible website within seven days of receipt. Registrants who file electronically will now receive an e-receipt to serve as proof of filing. The electronic filing changes will be effective 60 days from today per a change made by the Senate.

