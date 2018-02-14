PA GOP County Commissioner Running For Lt. Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – Another Republican will join the field vying to become the state’s next lieutenant governor. Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan said Tuesday that she’ll seek the nomination. The 55-year-old Vaughan ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer and Congress. She’s been a county commissioner since 1996. Other Republicans running include Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale and the party-endorsed Jeffrey Bartos, a real estate investor from suburban Philadelphia. Former Lancaster County Rep. Gordon Denlinger and Berks County businessman, Otto Voit announced they are dropping out. Five Democrats are contesting the re-election bid of Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the party’s primary. March 6 is the deadline for candidates to file paperwork for the May 15 primary ballot.

Related