PA Medical Marijuana To Be Available

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration announced that medical marijuana will be available for patients at approved dispensaries beginning tomorrow. John Collins, PA’s Office of Medical Marijuana Director, says many have been waiting for a long time and the program is moving forward. The state will be adding locations where medical marijuana will be accessible. To date, 10 dispensaries and 10 grower/processors have been approved to operate in the Commonwealth. Dispensary locations and their dates of opening can be found at the website, medicalmarijuana.pa.gov.

