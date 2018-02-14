Rash Of Catalytic Converters Stolen In Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities have taken numerous reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles as they sit parked and unattended in both Manheim and Lancaster Townships. The theft of a catalytic converter requires the vehicle to be raised by a jack, and can be removed in only a minute or two by a skilled person. Many of the thefts were observed by citizens, but ignored because the suspects were wearing reflective vests and people assumed they were from a repair or a tow company. The stolen catalytic converters are sold for cash to scrap dealers. Based on witness accounts, police are searching for two suspects. One is a 25-30-year-old black male, average build, with dreadlocks. The second is a 25-30-year-old black male, average build, with hair in cornrows. A suspect vehicle is a dark grey Dodge Caravan with Connecticut registration plates. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

Related