Reform Proposed At Civil Service Commission To Help Veterans

HARRISBURG – The Civil Service Commission would undergo reform under a bill from Lebanon County Sen. Mike Folmer. Senate Bill 1037 would streamline the Commission by shifting several responsibilities to the Commonwealth’s Office of Administration. Folmer said many veterans to wait for up to six months to get through Civil Service requirements to get hired. He said changes at the Commission would help job applicants. Folmer said his legislation would allow the Commission to focus on appeals, while consolidating the Commonwealth’s merit based hiring into the Office of Administration. The bill is before the Senate State Government Committee and supported by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Related