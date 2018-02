MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities charged a man with 43 counts of theft from vehicles. Police were investigating a series of vehicle thefts in Manheim and Lancaster Townships from January 10th through February 5th. Of the 43 vehicles entered, only two were locked. Police arrested 18-year-old Deamija Robertson of Lancaster after officers found an abandoned cell phone at one of the crime scenes. The phone was traced to Robertson, who later admitted to breaking into several vehicles.

Related