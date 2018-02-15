Another Deadline For PA’s Redrawn Congressional Map

HARRISBURG (AP) – The deadline has arrived for Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new congressional district boundaries that they want the state’s Supreme Court to adopt. Today’s midnight deadline gives justices four more days to impose new boundaries, just three months before the primary elections. A redrawn Pennsylvania map could help Democrats pick up seats in the U.S. House. The Democrat-majority court threw out Pennsylvania’s congressional map last month, saying it violated the state constitution. Republicans are threatening to challenge the court’s map in federal court.

Related