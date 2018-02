HIGHSPIRE – Dauphin County authorities made an arrest after a Tuesday bank robbery. It happened at the Citizen’s Bank at 218 Second Street in Highspire. Officers responded to the area and conducted a search for the suspect. Police located a suspect inside the Highland Mart store with dye all over him. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Kim Parks. He was taken into custody for robbery and taken to the Judicial Center for arraignment. The stolen money was recovered.

Related