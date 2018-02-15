Brunner Island To End Coal Burning

YORK HAVEN – An agreement has been reached between Talen Energy and the Sierra Club on the operation of the Brunner Island power plant. Under the legal settlement, Brunner Island agrees to operate only on natural gas during the ozone season – May 1 through September 30 – starting on January 1, 2023 and end coal operations after December 31, 2028. The agreement does allow for use of coal during the ozone season before December 31, 2028, subject to limits on annual carbon dioxide and ozone season nitrogen oxide emissions, as well as during emergencies, as determined by the operator of the electric grid, PJM Interconnection. Brunner Island currently has dual-fuel capability, which means it can operate on coal, natural gas or in combination.

