Delaware Marijuana Legalization Panel Issues Draft Report

DOVER, DE (AP) – A task force studying marijuana legalization in Delaware is wrapping up its work, but it remains unclear whether there is enough support among state lawmakers to legalize recreational use. The task force issued a draft report and plans to present a final report Feb. 28. Rep. Helene Keeley, a Wilmington Democrat who is chief sponsor of the legalization bill, said the measure would be amended to address some of the concerns. The panel discussed a variety of issues, including law-enforcement concerns, taxation and banking, and consumer safety. Keeley believes supporters of legalization are only a few votes shy of the number needed in the legislature to pass the bill.

