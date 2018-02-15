First PA Medical Marijuana Sale Made

BUTLER (AP) – The first person to legally buy medical marijuana in PA is a woman who lobbied for the law’s passage. Diana Briggs says the $178 purchase she made this morning should be enough to treat her 17-year-old son for a month. Briggs credits medical marijuana for reducing her son’s seizures from more than 400 to fewer than 50 a day. There was line of about a dozen people waiting outside the dispensary in Butler when it opened. Dispensaries are to open tomorrow in Enola, Pittsburgh, and Bethlehem, and on Saturday in Sellersville and Devon.

Related