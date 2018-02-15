Martin Proposes Reforms To Property Tax Collection System

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin announced legislation that would give counties, municipalities, and school districts more flexibility in the collection of property taxes. Martin’s bill would give local governing bodies the option to eliminate the position of Tax Collector and allow counties and municipalities to have the County Treasurer administrate property tax collection. It would also permit school districts to collect their own property taxes without having to enter into any special costly agreements. The measure would allow many local governing bodies to avoid a duplication of services and cut through layers of red tape that only serve to increase costs to taxpayers, Martin said. The legislation would not mandate the elimination of the Tax Collector in any county, municipality or school district. It would only offer governing bodies the option to eliminate the position if those entities believe they can collect property taxes more efficiently and effectively.

Related