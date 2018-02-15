Medical Marijuana Sales To Begin In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Pennsylvania patient will make the state’s first legal purchase of medical marijuana, but it’s unclear what it’ll cost. A dispensary in Butler will open today to serve patients, with others soon to follow. Only those as patients or caregivers are allowed inside dispensaries. Prices have not been made public. Dispensaries are to open tomorrow in Enola, Pittsburgh, and Bethlehem, and on Saturday in Sellersville and Devon. Pennsylvania law restricts the drug to certain types of products, so it won’t be available in edible or smokable form. The program is open to patients with one of 17 qualifying medical conditions including AIDS, autism, cancer, epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, and Crohn’s disease. Pennsylvania is the 27th state to start medical marijuana sales.

