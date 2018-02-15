PA Mandates Electronic Report Filing For Lobbyists

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation into law requiring Pennsylvania lobbyists to file their disclosure reports electronically. He also signed a bill that increases fines for missing quarterly deadlines for filing disclosure reports. Officials say about one in five reports were still being filed with paper. The higher penalties are now in effect. The electronic filing mandate begins in two months. The state maintains a list of registered lobbyists, including their photos and contact information.

