Proposal Makes OIG Reports Public

HARRISBURG – York County Sen. Scott Wagner introduced legislation that would subject Office of Inspector General reports requested by the Governor and members of the General Assembly to the state’s Right to Know Law, making the report available to the public. Wagner noted that when the Inspector General looked into the cheating scandal at the PA State Police Academy, that report was made public. However, Wagner’s chief concern is that valuable staff resources were pulled to look into Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s misconduct, when those staff could be better served investigating other waste, fraud, and abuse. Gov. Wolf did not make that report public. The Inspector General’s 2017 annual report states that every $1 spent on investigative activities saved taxpayers nearly $12. Senate Bill 1018 is now before the Senate State Government Committee.

