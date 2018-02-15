Treasury Cuts Fees In PA’s College Savings Program

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury is cutting fees for its state-sponsored program to help families save for college. State Treasurer Joe Torsella said that asset-based fees for its PA 529 Investment Plan account will drop, saving account holders about $17 million over five years. The agency says lower costs are a result of renegotiated deals with the companies that keep records and handle investments for the program. The state’s two PA 529 programs together include about $4.6 billion in savings for current and future students in technical or career schools and colleges.

