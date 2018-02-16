February 16, 2018
WORK AS WORSHIP RETREAT PROVIDENCE CHURCH OF GOD (717)786-5580 WWW.PROVCHURCH.NET PASTOR DWIGHT LEFEVER CHAD YOUNG-WORSHIP DIRECTOR WWW.WORKASWORSHIPRETREAT.ORG https://soundcloud.com/wdacfm/work-as-worship
February 16, 2018
President Donald Trump Speaking At The February 6, 2018 National Prayer Breakfast In Washington, DC
February 9, 2018
Dr. Bruce McCracken Talks About "Fanning The Flames" And Building Strong Marriages. House on the Rock Family Ministries 222 South...
