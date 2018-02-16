Diversion Leads To Theft For Elderly Lancaster County Homeowner

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a diversion burglary and theft that occurred this past Wednesday around 3 p.m. at a residence on Bethany Road in Ephrata Borough. A white male suspect arrived in a white car. He told the elderly homeowner that his mother was moving into the house next door and asked the homeowner to step outside to discuss new fencing and landscaping, distracting him for about ten minutes. As they started toward the front of the residence, the suspect made a phone call. The suspect abruptly left and the homeowner noticed the car trunk was now open. When the homeowner returned inside his residence, he discovered someone had forced open locked areas and an undisclosed amount of cash was missing. Anyone who may have encountered a similar incident or have information on this crime, you are asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-738-9200.

Related