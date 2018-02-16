Fees Cut In Pennsylvania’s College Savings Program

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury is cutting fees for its state-sponsored program to help families save for college. State Treasurer Joe Torsella said that asset-based fees for its PA 529 Investment Plan account will drop, saving account holders about $17 million over five years. The agency says lower costs are a result of renegotiated deals with the companies that keep records and handle investments for the program. The state’s two PA 529 programs together include about $4.6 billion in savings for current and future students in technical or career schools and college.technical or career schools and college. For more information about the PA 529 Program, click on the banner below.



