Measure Promotes Employment Of People With Disabilities

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation that would promote the employment of people with disabilities. The Commonwealth has had an internal “Employment First” policy for over 20 years, but Senate Bill 21 sets new standards for accountability to make sure that state government is keeping its commitment to seek out and hire qualified individuals with disabilities. Montgomery County Sen. Bob Mensch is the bill’s prime sponsor. On any given day there are over 200,000 job vacancies posted on the state’s official job listing. More and more employers are finding that people with disabilities are productive, responsible, and dependable employees. The measure includes language that requires state agencies to make an effort to employ people with disabilities in no less than 7% of the overall state workforce. The bill now goes to the PA House for consideration.

