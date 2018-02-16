Reforms Proposed To Property Tax Collection

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin announced legislation that would give counties, municipalities, and school districts more flexibility in collecting property taxes. His bill would give local governing bodies the option to eliminate the position of Tax Collector and allow counties and municipalities to have the County Treasurer administrate property tax collection. It would also permit school districts to collect their own property taxes without having to enter into any special costly agreements. Martin said his measure would allow many local governing bodies to avoid a duplication of services and cut through layers of red tape that only serve to increase costs to taxpayers.

