Snapchat Photo Has York County School District Contact Police

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP – Springettsbury Township Police were notified by Central York School District of a disturbing photo circulating on Snapchat. The photo showed a student displaying a gun in the Middle School restroom. Two middle school students were identified and interviewed regarding the incident. An investigation revealed the photo was taken on February 15th and the gun displayed in the photo was found to be a BB gun, which was recovered and is in police custody. The school district said there was no threat to the safety and security of students, faculty, and staff. Police are currently working with the District Attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges.

