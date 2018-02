WDAC Podcasts

SPOTLIGHT: FEBRUARY 17, 2018 February 16, 2018 President Donald Trump Speaking At The February 6, 2018 National Prayer Breakfast In Washington, DC  Read More

SPOTLIGHT: FEBRUARY 10, 2018 February 9, 2018 Dr. Bruce McCracken Talks About "Fanning The Flames" And Building Strong Marriages. House on the Rock Family Ministries 222 South... Read More