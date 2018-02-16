Update On Missing Lancaster County Man

LITITZ – Police continue the search for a missing 85-year-old Lancaster County man. Walter “George” Kunz was last seen leaving his home on Peach Drive in Lititz on Feb. 8th. Through follow up investigation, it was determined that Kunz’s disappearance is not in accordance with what was initially reported to police of him suffering a medical condition that was responsible for his disappearance. Specifically, he has never been officially diagnosed by a medical professional to have dementia and/or Alzheimers disease. A photo shows Kunz at the Lancaster Amtrak station moments before boarding an eastbound train towards Philadelphia on Friday Feb. 9 around 4 p.m. Prior to being at the train station that day, Kunz had entered a local store in the 900 block of Lititz Pike where he purchased a backpack. Kunz is still listed as a missing person, and at this time there is no reason to believe he is in danger or missing under circumstances that are not under his control. Anyone who sees Kunz is asked to contact local police.



